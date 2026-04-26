Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,086 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 146,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,356. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair raised Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here