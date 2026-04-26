Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,337 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 87.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $59,170,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,061 shares of the company's stock worth $67,738,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 130.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,436.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,371 shares of the company's stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 55,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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