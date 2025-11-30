The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,599 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 9.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Boeing were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.09.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

