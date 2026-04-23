The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,245,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $124,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 468,748 shares of company stock worth $47,885,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4%

SCHW opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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