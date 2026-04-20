The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Focused Investors LLC's Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 7.8% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $244,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,899 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $149,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0%

GS opened at $925.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $868.62 and its 200-day moving average is $858.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.68 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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