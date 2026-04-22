The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,286 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $181,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More.

Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More.

BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More.

Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More.

Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More.

Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s public comments warning that recession risk could spike quickly and that oil prices could surge amid Iran tensions are amplifying macro and volatility concerns, which can weigh on trading, underwriting and client activity. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $926.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.93 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $919.19, for a total value of $1,024,896.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,395,487.86. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,220,260. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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