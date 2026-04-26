The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,286 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $33,261,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $928.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $531.45 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $868.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $922.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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