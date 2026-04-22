The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Holdings Increased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,941,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11,400.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $168,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,335 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,454,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 355,467 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $283,076,000 after acquiring an additional 157,914 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $926.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $868.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.93 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,220,260 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus Research reiterated a Buy on GS and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that support earnings momentum. Argus Research Maintains Buy on Goldman Sachs

Argus Research reiterated a Buy on GS and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), signaling incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and providing upside support to the stock. BMO Raises PT on Goldman Sachs

BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), signaling incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and providing upside support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on ~$267bn of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain key revenue drivers if market conditions hold. Goldman Tops M&A Advisers List Q1 2026

Goldman ranked among top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on ~$267bn of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain key revenue drivers if market conditions hold. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman continues active equity research coverage, including initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral — an indication of ongoing client‑facing research monetization but limited direct impact on GS’s corporate earnings. Goldman Initiates Dynatrace Coverage

Goldman continues active equity research coverage, including initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral — an indication of ongoing client‑facing research monetization but limited direct impact on GS’s corporate earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filings show GS holds a notable transparency position in Belgian Ontex (voting rights + derivatives); routine disclosure that signals portfolio/asset‑management activity rather than corporate change. Ontex Transparency Declaration

Regulatory filings show GS holds a notable transparency position in Belgian Ontex (voting rights + derivatives); routine disclosure that signals portfolio/asset‑management activity rather than corporate change. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed the sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative signal for sentiment even if not unusual for executives to rebalance. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed the sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative signal for sentiment even if not unusual for executives to rebalance. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s public comments warning that recession risk could spike quickly and that oil prices might surge amid Iran tensions are amplifying market volatility concerns; such risk narratives can weigh on banks’ trading and advisory outlooks in the near term. Solomon Warns on Recession Risk

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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