Third View Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 260,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,173,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.61 and a 52 week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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