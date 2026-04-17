Thomasville National Bank Has $13.13 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 416.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 69,095 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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