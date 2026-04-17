Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.72.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $156.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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