Thomasville National Bank Sells 102,815 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 102,815 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,476 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.79 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here