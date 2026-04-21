Ticino Wealth Makes New Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,729 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $167,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Qualcomm by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,687 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.6%

QCOM opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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