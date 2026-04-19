Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 1.5%

ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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