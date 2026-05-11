Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,278 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,543 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Alphabet from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $400.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.20 and a 52-week high of $402.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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