Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,059 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $79,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $98.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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