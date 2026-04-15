Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $747.14.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $794.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $730.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $282.46 and a one year high of $798.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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