Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,164 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 76,657 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Viavi Solutions worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 583,347 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

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