Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 104,387 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 104,387 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ambarella worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ambarella by 379.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 650,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $36,810,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 121.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,546 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 894.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 413,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 977.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 206,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.23 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 6,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $355,089.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,251,644.90. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $249,549.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,039.82. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,928 shares of company stock worth $5,803,417. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report).

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