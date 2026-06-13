Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 18,404 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,775 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wabtec worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $264.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.43.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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