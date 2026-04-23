Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 11,511 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,260 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $81,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $6,177,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 301.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,340 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $331.61 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $292.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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