Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $163.17 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $163,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $375.27 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.21 and a 1 year high of $385.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.94 and a 200-day moving average of $291.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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