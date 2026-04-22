Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $313 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077,209 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 219,385 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $313,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.81.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.3%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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