Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $46.06 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,576 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $46,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 34,053 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business's revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,593,265.76. The trade was a 43.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $286,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,760.23. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.42.

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PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Further Reading

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