Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $70.99 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,080 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 26,082 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $70,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,071 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,040 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 68,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Robert W. Baird cut O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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