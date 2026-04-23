Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $73.41 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,818 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $73,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EA stock opened at $202.78 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.19 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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