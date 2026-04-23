Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $72,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $349.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $476.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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