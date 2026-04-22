Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 36,195 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,814 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $96,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:HWM opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.07 and a 52 week high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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