Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 68,368 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 68,368 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $82,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,924,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,132,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,653,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $894,913,000 after buying an additional 159,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after buying an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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