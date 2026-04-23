Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 54,276 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,074 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 54,276 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $78,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $163.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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