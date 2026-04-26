Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,702 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $642,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $958.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $836.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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