US Bancorp DE Sells 13,380 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $120,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $389.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $408.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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