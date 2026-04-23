U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $73,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,986,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,179,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 648,943 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,431,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $939,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 17,758,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $858,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,438,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $794,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.62 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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