Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,160,829 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.14% of Comcast worth $11,038,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Comcast beats estimates

Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Ad sales spike

Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Analyst target changes

Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry.

Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry. Neutral Sentiment: Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Is Comcast offering value?

Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Charter stock plunges — why Comcast is falling too

Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today.

Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today. Negative Sentiment: Operational caveat: adjusted EPS is below last year’s ($0.79 vs $1.09), and broadband still lost customers (improved but negative net adds), leaving execution risk if competition intensifies. Broadband losses improved

Comcast Stock Down 12.8%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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