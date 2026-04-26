Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 995,210 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 995,210 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $30,238,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNH opened at $355.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $424.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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