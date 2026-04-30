Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 25,662,586 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.48% of Flex worth $2,341,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,464 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $56,270,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 821,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 713,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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