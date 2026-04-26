Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,369 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271,281 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $10,288,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $628.34 and its 200 day moving average is $553.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $634.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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