Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $66,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 142.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,515 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,552,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,586,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $181,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $88.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here