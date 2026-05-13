Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 12,269 BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock worth $768,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,151 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock worth $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock worth $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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