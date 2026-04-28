Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,698 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $52,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in PACCAR by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,548,861 shares of the company's stock worth $498,146,000 after buying an additional 1,940,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company's stock worth $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,236 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,971,153 shares of the company's stock worth $587,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 807,712 shares of the company's stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 800,608 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $76,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $1,491,564.69. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $768,125.82. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,195.52. The trade was a 69.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report).

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