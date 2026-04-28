Vest Financial LLC Has $62.37 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Vest Financial LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,945 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 143,528 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 0.8% of Vest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $62,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $188.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $166.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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