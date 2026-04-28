Vest Financial LLC Has $93.92 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $93,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 3.1%

LRCX stock opened at $259.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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