Vest Financial LLC Sells 191,211 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Vest Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 191,211 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $45,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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