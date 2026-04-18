Warner Financial Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,440 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 23,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,487,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,755,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average is $301.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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