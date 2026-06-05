WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 180,430 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE APH opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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