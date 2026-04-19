WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $40,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $330.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here