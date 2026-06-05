Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $184.82 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,216 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 541,556 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.39% of AMETEK worth $184,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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