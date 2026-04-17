Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,366 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,271 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,912 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $62,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $899.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $868.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.53. The company has a market cap of $265.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.68 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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