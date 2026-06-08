WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.93 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 66,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $90.33 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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