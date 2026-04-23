Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 250.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Yum! Brands alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,316 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,824 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,205 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $159.22 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $169.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

More Yum! Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $265,383.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,607.94. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,289,990. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yum! Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yum! Brands wasn't on the list.

While Yum! Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here